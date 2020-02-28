Early voting wrapping up in Pitt County

Early voting ends on Saturday, but numbers are still on track to surpass those from the last primary election season.

The Pitt County Board of Elections says as of Wednesday, 7,430 people have cast their ballots early. That's compared to nearly 7,500 early votes in 2018.

During the last presidential primary in 2016, 13,000 people cast their ballot early.

Keep in mind there are three days that are still unaccounted for.

If you haven't voted yet, you have until Saturday. The primary is on Tuesday, March 3rd.