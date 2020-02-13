Early voting begins for primary election

Early voting for the 2020 primary begins Thursday.

Any registered voter can cast their ballot at any early voting site in their county until Saturday, February 29.

You can also register and vote at the same time using same-day registration, but you must show a proof of address in order to so.

During early voting, registered voters can update their name or address, but cannot change their party affiliation.

To avoid long lines, voters should keep in mind that the busiest early voting days typically are the first and last days.

The elections are to decide which candidates will end up on November's general election ballot.

To check dates, times and locations of one-stop voting, click here.​

Primary Election Day is on March 3.