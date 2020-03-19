EU urges Netflix to slow streaming so internet doesn’t crash during coronavirus outbreak

The European Union wants video platforms including Netflix to slow down streaming during the coronavirus pandemic to keep the internet from crashing.

Officials are asking the platforms to stop showing video in high definition.

Hundreds of millions of people are working from home, and even more children are out of school.

The result has been unprecedented internet usage and an intense strain on bandwidth.

European Commissioner Thierry Breton is also asking that viewers switch to standard definition “when HD is not necessary.”

Breton said he has spoken with Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.

A Netflix spokesperson said Hastings and Breton were expected to speak again on Thursday.

