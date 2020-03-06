EPA list of products to fight coronavirus

If you're looking for proven products that help protect your home and office against the spread of the Coronavirus, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has released a list.

And you can find these cleaners, at your local grocery store.

You may even have some of these at home like: bleach disinfectant cleaner, Clorox, Lysol and Purell disinfectant wipes.

"I think it's very important because we want to have a healthy nation and a healthy country and a healthy city so it's important to go out and do whatever we have to do to make sure that we have healthy people in the world," Kenneth Jefferson said in response to how important it is to knowing what disinfectants to use.

EPA says coronaviruses are enveloped viruses, which means they are one of the easiest types of viruses to kill with the appropriate disinfectant product.

And if you still aren't too sure about the cleaning products, there's still one preventative that everyone seems to be talking about.

Wash your hands and stay home if you're sick.

The EPA says in order for these disinfectants to work, you have to read and follow the directions on the back of the container, that way you know how long to leave the product on a surface.

A full list of products can be found bl clicking on the related link.