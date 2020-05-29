ENC schools earn military friendly designation

As the school year comes to a close several school districts around the state are celebrating a big accomplishment.

Photo Source: Pixnio / MGN

A new designation was created for schools who prove they have programs in place for military students. It's called the Purple Star, fitting for a state with the fourth largest military population in the country.

Ten school districts and four charter schools around the state were given awards for their efforts to support their military students.

Valerie Nasser, Caven County Military Liaison says, "We have a lot of military families coming and going through the NC Military Affairs Division and the Department of Public Instruction came up with this Purple Star award and the purpose was to assure that we are offering things to our military families as they come in and as they move out."

Craven County had 16 schools qualify for the award, many of which were already doing things to help their military students.

Nasser says, "Offer staff professional development about military family life about transitions and also required the schools to have peer mentor programs, so our schools were already working on that and it was just filling in a few gaps for our 16 schools."

As part of their qualifications for the award, schools had to choose a program for their military students. At Havelock High School that program was a partnership with the Craven Arts Council and a grant from the NC Arts Council.

Having a Purple Star designation allows incoming military families to see which schools have programs in place to help their children transition to new schools.

In addition to Craven County, Carteret, Onslow, Wayne and Pender Counties all had schools earn the Purple Star.