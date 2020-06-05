ENC residents talk about whether change will follow protests

Recent events around the nation have sparked change in Greenville including allowing voices to be heard and a petition to remove a Confederate statue from Uptown.

And with more protests scheduled for this weekend, some people in the community expect change to soon follow, while others think it'll stay the same.

People around Greenville see the need for change and say they hope things get better.

Jimmy Williams is the co-owner of Molly's Community Kitchen.

He says, “There’s been a big push of proactive protest at and community activity that I’ve seen welling up in Greenville.”

Another Greenville resident says she understands why people are protesting, but doesn't think it'll change anything, especially when looting is involved.

Jessica Mcnally was passing out flyers uptown Friday, saying she wants to make the community more inclusive for everyone by removing the Confederate statue Uptown.

“We are trying to get it moved to a more appropriate place. We feel that it represents oppression and laws from the Jim Crow era and it doesn’t really represent Greenville citizens as a whole and Uptown, we want everyone to love where they live and we feel like it’ll be a more open and safe place if everyone felt that way,” Mcnally said.

And without a curfew set in place for the weekend protests are scheduled to happen, protestors say to hopefully bring more change.

“I just want to be here to talk to people. I want to be a part of the solution. So if protests happen and if the violence breaks out again, I plan to be down here and have an open dialogue with whomever is here,” Jimmy Williams said.

Greenville police said they don't have any road blocks planned for this weekend but extra resources will be available if they need them to be.

The mayor has the authority to enact a curfew if he feels the need to do so this weekend.

