ENC residents react to phase one reopening

Phase one of reopening the state is now in effect and is designed to lift some restrictions in order to boost our economy while keeping important safety rules in place.

Some Greenville residents don't think it's the right time.

Residents say the state should have waited and that COVID-19 is still a serious threat to our state.

“It’s cool and all but people could still have the virus and they are opening stuff back up so it’s making it so more people can get the virus,” said Zatyrah Taylo.

Greta Wicks said she's excited her favorite stores are opening back up, but she's also nervous.

All workers at retail and other businesses are recommended, but not required, to wear cloth face coverings.

“A worker is there for 8 hours, so if they catch it they are going to spread it on everyone, so it’s more important that they wear masks,” said Jack Smith.

Residents say even if they go into retail stores, they will be going in doing things a little different than before, like practicing social distancing and wiping down their carts.

Retail businesses are allowed to open at 50% capacity and are required to direct customers to stand 6 feet apart, perform frequent cleanings, provide hand sanitizer when available, and screen workers for symptoms.

During phase one, childcare facilities will be open to serve families of parents who are working or looking for work.

These centers will be required to follow strict cleaning protocols.

If all goes well NC will move into phase two on May 22nd.

