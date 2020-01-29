ENC residents dream of winning big in Powerball

Wednesday night's Powerball drawing will be for $394 million dollars, the highest since June because there hasn't been a winner since November.

The jackpot comes with a cash option for $274.6 million and will be the 18th highest jackpot ever, if there is a winner.

The odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million and folks around Greenville are excited about the opportunity to win big.

"First off I'm getting out of all that student debt I got, then I'm taking care of my family then I'm gonna take care of the community," said Devin Smith, who hopes he has the winning ticket.

You can watch the drawing on WITN right before the 11:00 p.m. News.