ENC residents and lawmakers react to unemployment delays

More than a million unemployment claims have been filed in North Carolina in recent months attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of those applicants are still waiting to receive their benefits.

Kent Nigro is one of those filers and said he's had to use his resources wisely and sparingly in the interim.

There's always a fail-safe; there's always a backup plan,” Nigro said. “You just have to make do with what you can.”

Lawmakers say help is on the way as the state has hired thousands of employees to handle the influx of filers.

In the meantime, they’ve been fielding calls from residents who had questions about how to get their benefits.

“In the beginning, a lot of people were patient trying to just work throughout the process, the problems,” said House District 12 Representative Chris Humphrey (R-NC). “But in Raleigh, my phone was ringing every day, I got hundreds of emails from constituents and citizens across North Carolina that couldn't access the system. It was ill-prepared to handle that volume.”

House District 8 Representative Kandie Smith (D-NC) said no one was prepared for the pandemic, and the infrastructure adjustments were made with the people of North Carolina in mind.

“They had to make sure they could accommodate, because they've never had this amount of demand, ever,” Smith said. “So, it's unprecedented times, and unprecedented things happen in unprecedented times.”

As the unemployment claims pile up, changes are being made by the day.

On Wednesday, Governor Cooper announced former legislator Pryor Gibson is taking over the Division of Employment Security, replacing former assistant secretary Lockhart Taylor.

Smith says Gibson has the bipartisan support of the legislature.

“If there's anything I can do to be of support to him, I'll do that as well as the other representatives here.”

Humphrey also credits the teamwork and communication effort from the legislature to fulfill unemployment claims.

“We've been able to help people,” he said. “I’ve got to give them credit, they've put in the hours, and it's been a thankless job. I'm just glad money is flowing back to the citizens of North Carolina.

Nigro is staying positive about the benefits he says he'll receive - hopefully sooner rather than later.

“Look on the bright side. Eventually, you'll get it, maybe not now, maybe later. It's all about staying strong, standing your ground, and doing what Americans do best.”

Smith said for those who filed for unemployment at the start of the outbreak in March and April, the benefit packages will honor that time, even if they take time to arrive.

To find out more about state-sponsored job opportunities and unemployment resources, visit ncworks.gov.