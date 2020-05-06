ENC doctor's opinion on Fast tracking COVID-19 vaccine

Many people question how long it will take for researchers to find a vaccine for COVID-19.

Dr. Rachel Roper with the Brody School of Medicine said, “It depends on how urgently it's needed and you know, they’re moving this one along quite quickly."

About 60 different vaccines are racing to the finish line. Roper said this urgency comes with some risks though.

"A new vaccine has less safety data that's true, you have to compare that to the likelihood of being ​infected and dying from COVID-19, said Dr. Roper.

Some say getting the vaccination is a risk they’re willing to take for their health. "I think if you take a risk to help you potentially be healthy, I think it’s worth it,"​ said Timothy Harris.

Roper explained some of the vaccinations have already been given to a few people, but to see if it works those people need to be exposed to the virus, an experiment that comes with some concerns. "So that's a very big ethical concern. I'm not sure if they will end up doing that or not."​ Roper said.

​

While some folks may be hesitant to get a brand-new vaccination, Roper said you have to weigh it out. "You have to weigh it against the likelihood of people dying from the infection and how much ​the vaccine could save people from that, and that makes it worth doing and worth taking some risks."​

Some say the future vaccination is an option they are willing to explore. "I think people should be open to it, but again look into your options, educate yourself before you just ​go in for a vaccination,"​ said Steven Brauer.

​

While Roper said, "I would certainly get the vaccine," She added its still important to maintain physical distancing and wearing masks.