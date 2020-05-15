ENC businesses react one week into phase one

Shoppers have been going back to the stores ever since Governor Cooper allowed certain shops to re-open last Friday, as part of Phase 1 of reopening the state.

Before the coronavirus, Greenville-Pitt County's Chamber of Commerce said the city's economy was on the rise. However, with stay-at-home orders and closed businesses, that's changed pretty quickly.

Yet Friday marked a week into Phase 1, where retail shops and other stores could reopen.

A local shop, Shimmer Boutique, had its grand opening a week before it had to close its doors about a month ago because of the virus. Now, they're thrilled to be open again.

"We've spent a lot of time, energy, and effort into opening a store to just be closed the following week, so that was very hard," explained the store's manager, Ashley Wilson.

Wilson said the store is following guidelines like everyone else to enforce social distancing and cleanliness. They've even closed off their fitting rooms to go the extra mile.

The president of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce, Kate Teel, said this first week is a positive one for many businesses. "We have a light at the end of what has been a really dark tunnel for a lot of people," she said.

She said the first week, people they've spoken with haven't seen too much economic change, although that may be because of the slow process.

Teel also predicts that because so many businesses have started an online presence during the pandemic, online shopping would become more normal with time.