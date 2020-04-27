ENC Navajo Tribe members talk about COVID-19 outbreak in their community

One Native American tribe in the U.S. has more coronavirus cases and deaths than all other reservations and multiple states.

Navajo Nation, a tribe near the 4 corners of Colorado, Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico, now has 1,637 COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths, according to the Navajo Department of Health Sunday.

Bobby O’Daniel, a member of the tribe who lives in Greenville, worries that it is harder for the Navajo to combat the virus with roadblocks like little access to running water and to health care.

"From where I grew up on big mountain Arizona, the nearest hospital with services is the Polacca Hopi, which is about 45 miles,” said O’Daniel. “And most of that is a dirt road.”

Concern mainly surrounds the tribe’s elders, the oldest and most revered members of the Navajo community who carry on their language, stories, and other cherished traditions. As older people are more vulnerable to the virus, many in the tribe worry about losing not only them but a large part of their culture.

The president of the Navajo Nation has said the increase is partly due to more testing that’s been done in their nation than on other reservations.