ENC NASCAR fans react to Confederate flag ban

The Black Lives Matter movement has led many companies to state their missions and support for diversity and inclusion in their industries. For NASCAR, that meant banning the confederate flag from their tracks.

There's no shortage of NASCAR fans in eastern Carolina and many of them hold strong opinions on the decision to ban Confederate flags at races.

“It was more of a freedom type thing and a heritage thing to understand that we have certain rights in this country where we can fly them and it's been taken away from us,” said Aljon Adolph.

Other fans disagree.

“This flag only represents bad things that have happened in our country and it's time to get past this issue,” said Jacob Janssen. “We need to get rid of the flag, there's no need to have this flag at races.”

Adolph believes the flag is misunderstood. “They take it as more of a bad thing and I don't see it that way - it's more of just a heritage that folks go back on to try to understand their ancestors and everything.”

ECU business professor Amy McMillan says companies like NASCAR have to be strategic in taking a stand and voicing their values.

“Businesses in general really understand the consumers are paying attention that they're putting their money where their values are,” said McMillan.

But she says those decisions are not without risk. Personally, I applaud the decision, but It'll be interesting to see if they lose some of their fan base over this."

Janssen thinks future races with no 'Old Dixie' will help more people discover the joy of the sport.

“Hopefully without the Confederate flag we'll have more diversity making NASCAR a more diverse sport; more inclusion involved just for everybody to enjoy”

The movement was largely sparked by black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. He congratulated the company on their decision Thursday and said he was proud of them for pushing the envelope.

Wallace raced Wednesday in a car with decals that said #BLACKLIVESMATTER and "COMPASSION, LOVE, UNDERSTANDING" on the hood.