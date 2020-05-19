EMS worker tests positive for COVID-19

An Eastern Carolina first responder has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bertie County Manager Juan Vaughan II has confirmed that one of their EMS employees has the virus.

Vaughan said the employee was considered high risk for exposure due to their job, and they are doing well in isolation at home.

The EMS employee was last at work on May 7th, and the county manager says they began to experience COVID-19 symptoms on Saturday. That included body aches and chills.

Since testing positive, the worker has also experienced the loss of smell and taste, along with a persistent cough and occasional runny nose.

"The safety and privacy of our staff is one of our top priorities. We are working collaboratively with Bertie County Emergency Services and our local healthcare partner, Albemarle Regional Health Services, to ensure the continued health of our staff and our citizens," Vaughan said.

Bertie County has so far reported 95 positive cases, and three deaths.

