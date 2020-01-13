EMS is first to bear logo in Washington County

Washington County is home to the North Carolina Black Bear Festival and now the county is adding the bear image throughout the county.

The first bear image logo can be seen on Washington-Tyrrell County EMS vehicles.

County commissioners voted last August to make the bear logo their official county brand.

Working with the Black Bear Festival director, the Emergency Medical Services Director Jennifer O'Neal searched for just the right image.

EMS is the first department to use the new black bear image logo.

