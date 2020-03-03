ELECTIONS: What happens if you voted for a candidate who dropped out

With several presidential candidates dropping out of the race ahead of Super Tuesday, the State Board of Elections is reminding voters that they can only vote once.

If you cast your ballot early or mailed in an absentee ballot and the candidate you voted for dropped out of the race, you cannot vote again.

Law requires North Carolina ballots to be available 50 days before the election for absentee voting purposes, so candidates who dropped out after January 13 will still appear on the ticket.

Voting more than once is a felony in North Carolina. Those who voted for a candidate who is no longer in the race can still vote in the general election.