EDGECOMBE CO: Body found in trunk after victim's car stopped for speeding

Authorities say they found a woman's body in the trunk of a car after it was stopped for speeding in Edgecombe County.

Holly Springs police say they have charged Lance Gordon with first-degree murder.

The Highway Patrol stopped the 32-year-old Gordon on Friday for speeding while driving Angela Lee's car.

Gordon told troopers he was a friend of Lee.

They took him into custody for an outstanding warrant and charges stemming from the traffic stop as they attempted to contact Lee.

Holly Springs police tried Friday evening and Saturday morning to find the woman and determined that her disappearance was suspicious.

After getting a search warrant for the woman's Holly Springs home and her car in Edgecombe County, they found her body in the trunk.

In addition to murder, Gordon is also charged with theft of the victim's car.

