ECU virus expert working on vaccine that could be used for coronavirus

With the first case of the coronavirus reported in North Carolina, an expert on viruses from ECU's Brody School of Medicine predicts it's going to keep spreading.

"It's not going well," said Dr. Rachel Roper. "It looks like we're not gonna be able to contain it and people are gonna get it," she explained.

Dr. Roper referenced a prediction from a disease expert at Harvard, Marc Lipstitch, who said he thinks 40-70% of the world will be infected by the coronavirus. However, he has said this is not cause for concern because not everyone will get severely ill, and some will just experience minor symptoms.

Roper said the elderly and those with existing conditions are most at-risk of fatally getting the virus.

Compared to other virus outbreaks in the past, Roper said the coronavirus is spreading at a faster pace. "The first SARS virus back in 2002, 2003, spread quite a bit and caused a number of deaths but we were able to contain it. We're already at 3-4 times the number of deaths that the first SARS coronavirus outbreak caused...[and] the good thing about Ebola is that it wasn't airborne-transmitted. And with this new coronavirus, the 2019 Wuhan coronavirus, it seems to be much more easily transmitted," she said.

Now, Roper is working on a vaccine that could be used for anything, including the coronavirus.

For now, she says there's one thing that would stop it: "If everyone would stay home for three weeks, I think we could contain the virus."

That, of course isn't likely, so taking precautions yo would to prevent the flu and other viruses is the best advice while work continues on a vaccine.