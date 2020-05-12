ECU trustees vote to rollback fee increases

East Carolina University trustees voted to rollback fee increases that were approved last fall.

Trustees met electronically in a special session this morning.

The non-mandatory fees, for housing, dining, parking, and 1Card fees, had been approved in November by trustees.

In their unanimous vote this morning, trustees said they wanted to let students know there will be no tuition or fee increases next year.

UNC System's Board of Governors had already voted to approve a 0% increase for tuition and mandatory fees this coming school year for all universities.

Last fall, ECU trustees had proposed a 3% hike in undergrad tuition and increases in certain mandatory fees like athletics, but that won't happen now.

"All of the other fees were considered mandatory fees and the BOG voted to not to increase any of those. So athletics is a mandatory fee, so we were not given permission to increase it," Dr. Sara Thorndike, vice chancellor for administration and finance, told the trustees.