ECU to start fall semester August 10, move to block scheduling

ECU says they are planning to start the fall semester on August 10.

The new start date will be two weeks earlier than scheduled. University officials say they will move to a block scheduling format and there will be no fall break so the semester can end before Thanksgiving.

“These changes will minimize the coming and going en masse of students to and from campus and make it possible to have everything completed by Thanksgiving,” said Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson.

Classes will begin on Tuesday, January 19 for the spring semester, and like the fall, there will be no spring break. Final exams will end on May 6.