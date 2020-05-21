ECU tennis player emotional over sports cut

Victoria Dixon started her tennis career at ECU in 2017. Thursday before lunch, she found out her sport at the school she loves is being cut.

ECU leaders announced the cuts of four sports programs because of budget shortfalls-leaving 68 student-athletes without​ a sport to play this year. ​

Both men’s and women’s swimming and diving and the men’s and women’s tennis programs are being eliminated.

The athletes learned their beloved sports were over at ECU during a virtual message from the school’s Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert.

Dixon says she spent her life working toward the goal to play tennis in college, missing out on birthday parties, school dances, and more to make time to practice.

She’s not sure where it will all go from here.

"It’s not worth transferring because you don't know what schools are going to have your major​. You don't know what's going to transfer. We’re just so far into it academically it doesn't make ​

sense," said Dixon.

As of right now, Dixon said she’s not sure what the future holds for her but she is sure she will continue to play the sport she loves. ​

​

​ECU leaders said they are also making other budget cuts such as suspending all professional development conferences for at least one year.