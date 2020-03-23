ECU students resume semester with online classes

ECU students were scheduled to return to campus Monday from spring break, but instead, students are still out and will not return to campus at all this semester.

The UNC System made the decision to switch to online learning only, in all of its schools, including ECU.

Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson says ECU already has a huge volume of online activity with experts in every department.

He thinks the new curriculum that's all online will make Pirate history and be successful.

Mitchelson also said focusing on public health is important for the university. "I call it flatten the curve, just like everybody else. Flatten the curve we have to stay away from each other and the best way to stay away from each other is to actually stay home and not congregate here in Greenville. It's painful but it's the best thing to do right now for the greater good."

Mitchelson said ECU leaders met Monday to discuss potential refunds and pass-fail grades. Here's what was decided:

Beginning today, March 23, we will implement the pass/fail option to undergraduate students. Courses graded as pass/fail under this exception will count towards applicable curricular, major, continuation and graduation requirements.

A grade of pass/fail will not count toward a student’s GPA but will count toward earned semester hours.

Students will have until June 30, 2020 to elect if a course is or a course is not pass/fail for the Spring Semester. (More details on implementation as soon as the process is in place.)

The Honor Roll, Dean’s list and Chancellor’s list recognitions for the spring semester will be suspended.

All academic transcripts will have a note added to Spring 2020 indicating the major disruption the coronavirus pandemic has caused to the academic experience.

The last day to withdraw without academic penalty has been extended to April 1, 2020. Students who are withdrawing from a course due to COVID-19 should indicate this in their request. Those course withdrawals will not count toward your withdrawal count limit of 16 hours.

Incomplete courses from Fall 2019 will not be converted to F’s at the end of spring semester. Those incomplete grades will be extending until Dec. 7, 2020.

As of today, this pass/fail option is only for undergraduate students; the Graduate School is reviewing options for feasibility.

