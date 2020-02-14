ECU students granted access to Narcan at Student Health Services

East Carolina University's Student Health Services announced that ECU students will have access to the lifesaving medication naloxone, better known as Narcan.

Beginning Feb. 17, Narcan – an opioid antagonist used for the complete or partial reversal of opioid overdose including respiratory depression – can be picked up at the Student Health Services (SHS) pharmacy on main campus.

Narcan is a needle-free nasal spray without need for assembly, designed for community use, and does not require specialized training. Narcan has no adverse side effects on those who do not need it.

ECU joins more than a dozen other universities across the country with similar programs, including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The ECU Collegiate Recovery Community has provided funding for all ECU police officers to carry Narcan while on duty since 2014. Current funding for the program is managed by the ECU Substance Use Priority Fund established in 2018.

With this new procedure, ECU students, faculty and staff will have access to Narcan at no charge but are required to receive brief instructions by the SHS pharmacist.