ECU student one of ten coronavirus cases in Pitt County

The Pitt County Health Department confirmed that an East Carolina University student has the coronavirus.

Dr. John Silvernail, county health director, said this morning that the student had traveled to Florida and became ill.

The health department says she was tested in Florida and was self-quarantined in Greenville.

Dr. Silvernail said the student was not on campus after returning from spring break.

She was the second confirmed case in Pitt County, according to a health department spokeswoman. The first Pitt County case was announced last Thursday.

ECU extended its spring break by a week and then moved to online instruction for most classes this past Monday.

An email that went out to the ECU community this afternoon to update students on the pandemic failed to mention that a student had tested positive.