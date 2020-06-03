ECU says it is not tolerating hate speech

ECU leaders are sending a strong message that hate speech has no place at East Carolina University.

Nijayuana Gadson is an ECU Student who says she saw another soon to be ECU Student using racial slurs in an online video.

Gadson tweeted Tuesday "All I'm allowed to say is, my mom works for the state. I showed her the video of that ECU guy making racist comments. She made one call and he will not be there in the fall."

Many people liked, retweeted, and commented on the tweet showing their support or simply sharing the message.

Gadson said when she saw the video she was "disappointed, I felt very angry about it."​

On Tuesday Dr. Virginia Hardy, ECU's Vice President of Student Affairs said that hate speech posted on students' social media is a violation of the University's Student Code of Conduct. She said, "This is absolutely, unequivocally wrong and our community will not tolerate​ it."

Justus Ellerbe is the former president of ECU's TEAM Organization. When asked about Dr. Hardy's statement, he said, "Accountability is a strong and bold first step. So, yes its a step in the ​right direction, but the work is never enough."​

Ellerbe said since ECU promotes being a diverse university he expects nothing less. "To promote and uphold the principals of this institution. I expect no less,"​ he said.

Hardy said ECU Students who use hate speech on the internet will be referred to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities. Once referred to the office, federal law prevents the university from sharing the results, but Hardy said those students' actions will not go overlooked or dismissed.

On Thursday, Hardy will host a Virtual Cupola Conversation for the ECU Community to discuss what the ECU Community can do to change the narrative in response to Mr. Floyd's death. Dr. Hardy will speak along with four others including ECU Head Football Coach Mike Houston. The Cupola Conversation starts at 4 p.m.

​

