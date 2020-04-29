ECU reaction to possible campus classes in the fall

The Interim President of the UNC System is expecting students and staff to be back on campuses this fall.

The UNC System Interim President Bill Roper said in a statement Wednesday that recent data in our state is showing that the efforts we have been making to slow the spread of the coronavirus are working.

Roper said he plans to reopen campuses for the Fall 2020 Semester.

“I think that’s the best, most hopeful scenario is that we can all go back to doing what we want to do in the fall, whether or not that happens is something we have to wait and see," said Mary McLaughlin, a professor at ECU.

Roper said in order for this to happen, the UNC System is working with chancellors to plan for the future.

Roper says that chancellors will be able to determine what local steps they need to take to protect students, staff, and faculty.

“Ecu is really concerned about student safety and faculty and staff safety and that they are going to do whatever they have to do to make sure everybody is safe. Now that there’s a little bit of a silver lining, now that we’ve all learned how to adapt, because these situations do happen," said McLaughlin.

Professor McLaughlin said that now the schools have adapted to online learning and remote teaching, they will be prepared in the future if something happens and students aren't able to physically come to class.

Students like Erin Kolar are exciting about the possible return, saying, "I can't imagine not going back because I feel like that would be a whole year of not being at school basically. It gives me something to look forward to at this point."