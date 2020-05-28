ECU professors react to Trump social media executive order

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday calling on the Federal Communications Commission to revisit Section 203 of the Communications and Decency Act of 1996.

The law protects websites from liability for what their users post.

This order comes after two of President Trumps Tweets regarding mail-in ballots were fact-checked, a feature on Twitter that began about a month ago.

Trump fired back at Twitter with a tweet saying, "Twitter has now shown that everything we have been saying about them and their compatriots is correct. Big action to follow."

Dr. Brian Massey is a Communications Law Professor at ECU. He said as a private company, Twitter is well within its rights. "[It] Has the right to say, look - check the facts on this, I mean that perfectly legitimates, and I would expect it, and I would be upset if this hadn't been done."

In a later tweet, Trump continued to criticize Twitter's policies. He said the company was, "stifling free speech." Gerald Prokopowicz said, "Twitter cannot possibly violate anyone's freedom of speech because the first amendment regulates what Congress can do, not what private companies can do."