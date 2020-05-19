ECU poll looks at fall elections and impact of the pandemic

ECU is out with results from a new poll about how the fall election is shaping up.

The poll was conducted by East Carolina University's Center for Survey Research and it digs into public opinion about how local and national politicians are responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

Political Science Professor Dr. Peter Francia conducted the poll, which indicates the presidential election in North Carolina could be very close with 46 percent of registered voters currently picking Donald Trump versus 43 percent for Joe Biden.

Based on the poll, North Carolina registered voters opinions are evenly divided on Trump's overall job performance with 48 percent approval, 47 percent disapproval and 5 percent undecided.

Dr. Francia says, "This Coronavirus response is going to be the dominate issue in the election and those voters who are pleased with the president's response to the coronavirus are the ones who are significantly going to vote for him than the ones who do not think he's done a good job at handling the virus. The pattern usually breaks along party lines."

The poll also says of the federal government's handling of the coronavirus, 46 percent approve, 46 percent disapprove and 8 percent are unsure.

The poll shows the race for United States Senate is almost a tie with Republican Thom Tillis leading Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham 41 percent to 40 percent.

For governor, the poll currently has Governor Cooper up by 15 percent over Dan Forest. Cooper also earns high approval from the public for his handling of the state's coronavirus response.

