ECU political science professor looks at how coronavirus has impacted campaigns

The coronavirus has impacted us in many ways, including elections across the country.

Political Science experts say many candidates are switching to digital campaigns.

Dr. Peter Francia, a poly-sci professor at East Carolina University, says with campaign rallies on hold, candidates are reaching out to the public with TV ads, social media, materials being mailed to homes and radio ads. Also, fifteen states have pushed back the dates of their primary election.

Francia says normally we would be in the heart of the campaign right now, but it looks like it will be a heavy push between June until November once we get the results of the primary election.

Francia says, "What I can say as a political scientist though is this issue will not go away. Even if the health numbers improve the election is going to be in respects to Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus. So we will hear the issue over and over again."

Democrats have rescheduled their national convention from July to August, just before the GOP convention in Charlotte.

