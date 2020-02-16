ECU organizations partner in February toiletries collection for fellow students

ECU's Student Government Association and Thrift Me Pretty are collecting toiletries during the month of February.

The two ECU organizations are collecting toiletries for the Purple Pantry.

The Purple Pantry is a place where students in need can get food items.

Jahad Carter is Director of Equality and Intercultural Engagement for SGA, he says he heard of the need from his friend Madison who is the President of Thrift Me Pretty.

The two organizations are now coming together to collect the items in the hopes of filling the gap.

"Something like helping people with their hygiene needs can benefit them, where they're trying to go and get that job, that job interview. And once a student gets a job they are able to leave college comfortably, they're able to give back to society. So this is kind of like a little step of the way, just a little thing that we could do to kind of give back to students and give back to our community," Carter explained.

Anyone can contribute at either of their drop off locations at the student center. One area is outside of the SGA office, and the other in front of 1907 Grill.

