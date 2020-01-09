ECU listening session to help find new chancellor

The search for the next chancellor of East Carolina University continues and the staff senate met Wednesday to discuss what they're looking for in their next leader.

The staff senate is elected to represent the entire staff as a whole and regularly meet to address campus issues.

ECU staff had the chance Wednesday to give input and determine the qualifications they'd like to see in the next chancellor.

The main qualification from most staff members included hiring a chancellor who cares and is focused on improving the campus and overall community at ECU.

During Wednesday's meeting, staffers asked questions at the listening session about the expectations of the new chancellor.

One staff member said finding someone who is stable and will provide long term leadership is critical.

Todd Inman is the crew leader for the ECU grounds department. He said it's important for all voices to be heard and considered when choosing a new university head.

"It's important for all of the staff, faculty, you know, everybody to answers those questions. You got somebody coming in that's going to run the university, so you have to take into consideration from every aspect of this university, faculty, and staff,” said Inman.

Another person said students feel supported at ECU with academic and student affairs but there's a gap between the two that needs to be bridged.

Listening session meetings allow staff from throughout the campus to share opinions and concerns. They say every decision on campus affects everyone.

There will be a Greenville community forum next Tuesday at the city hall in regards to the chancellor search.

The search committee says they hope to have a new chancellor before the start of the fall 2020 semester.