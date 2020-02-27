ECU hosts hurricane conference

Hundreds of researchers are meeting in eastern Carolina to help our state and others be better prepared for hurricanes in the future.

The ECU Center for Natural Hazards Research is hosting its first ever "hurricon" conference, drawing researchers and professionals to the campus from across the country, including scientists, economists, and emergency managers.

The goal is to combine expertise and research on the many aspects of life that can be impacted by storms so that communities can become better prepared.

Organizer Jamie Kruse says that a growing population in hurricane prone areas makes it critical that experts share ideas to achieve the best outcomes.

The National Science Foundation funded the conference which runs through Friday.