ECU hosting online orientation this summer

Thousands of new students will be getting their introduction to college life online this summer.

ECU will be holding orientation sessions online this summer.

The university is requiring students to complete some online modules introducing them to campus and academic life beginning in June. Staff will host live broadcasts on social media later in the summer to share additional resources with students as they get closer to starting their college careers.

The university also will provide information for parents and families through virtual platforms.

Administrators say they would prefer to host traditional orientations, but are focused on helping students arrive on campus healthy and prepared in August.

The online orientation is required to register for classes.

The university expects more than 4,000 incoming freshmen to enroll this fall.