ECU holds virtual graduation

ECU celebrated more than 5,000 graduates Friday morning with a virtual Commencement viewed across the country.

Graduates took their seats on their couches with friends and family to watch their graduation. Admittedly, it’s not as most of them imagined the celebration, but some, like Leah Thompson, made the most of it.

Thompson and her friends got together for a viewing party, getting creative along the way by having their own walk and even making makeshift diplomas.

"Why not? It's all you can do at this point,” said Thompson. “I mean, celebrate the best way you can, do what you want to. For us it was just to put this on, at least we get to wear it once for this and have the experience of doing it together."

ECU said this isn’t the first time the outdoor ceremony was canceled; they also had to make online speeches in 2017 because of severe weather.

Despite the graduates’ unique circumstances, it’s clear their Pirate pride is still alive and well. Congratulations class of 2020!