ECU holds career fair

ECU students had the opportunity to get a head start on their future careers Thursday.

The university hosted hundreds of potential employers at its annual spring career fair.

All industries were on hand for a morning session with students and alumni while a separate fair focused on engineering and technology related fields was held in the afternoon.

Students had the chance to pursue internships and learn about prospective employers in both the public and private sectors.

Students and alumni who weren't able to make the career fair in person can still connect with a variety of internships and job opportunities by contacting the Career Services Office.

