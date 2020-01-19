ECU football suspends starting offensive lineman after charges

ECU senior starting offensive lineman Cortez Herrin has been suspended indefinitely from the football team following his arrest late Saturday night.

According to the Pitt County Court records, Herrin was arrested with two marijuana charges.

The 22-year-old from Saluda, S.C., was charged with one felony and one misdemeanor. The felony was possession with intent to sell or distribute and the misdemeanor was was possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

He was booked on a $5,000 secured bond.

In a statement released by ECU, head coach Mike Houston said, "We are aware of the matter concerning Cortez Herrin. He has been suspended indefinitely from all football activities as we continue to gather information."