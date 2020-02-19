ECU football player arrested on felony charges

Greenville -- According to Pitt County court documents, ECU rising senior defensive end Chance Purvis was arrested on Tuesday on multiple felony charges.

Purvis was booked on a $10,000 bond after being arrested on charges of breaking or entering with intent to terrorize / injure and second degree kidnapping. Other details of the arrest are not known at this time.

According to ECU Athletics, Purvis has been suspended from all football-related activities until further notice.

Head football coach Mike Houston released this statement regarding Chance Purvis:

"We are aware of the situation concerning Chance Purvis and consider these charges as very serious and completely unacceptable. Chance has been suspended from all football-related activities until further notice. We will continue to monitor the situation, but since this is a legal matter, any additional comment on our part would be inappropriate at this time."

The Pirates begin Spring football practices on March 17th.

