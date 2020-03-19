ECU food pantry helping students in need

One organization at ECU is trying to help students in the time of need

The ECU Purple Pantry is a food pantry located in the ECU Student Center that helps students who may have a food insecurity.

Thursday the Purple Pantry set up a location outside of the student center by the loading dock where those who may need help could drop by and pick up a Pirate pack emergency kit.

In the kit there are essentials like paper goods, hygiene products, vegetables, fruit, a protein and household items.

Organizers say they hope this will help students during this emergency especially those who may be out of a job or alone.

