ECU Faculty Senate officers call for removal of Lewis & Moore

The officers of the East Carolina University Faculty Senate are joining others in calling for the removal of two university trustees.

The UNC Board of Governors Committee of University Governance is meeting this afternoon to decide what action should be taken against Phil Lewis and Robbie Moore.

The two are accused of trying to meddle in the upcoming ECU student body election. The president of the SGA is a voting member of the Board of Trustees.

A complaint says that Lewis and Moore wanted the unnamed student, if elected, to help them form a seven-member majority on the board.

According to a transcript of a recorded conversation between the student and the two trustees, they offered financial support for the student's campaign as long as it was kept confidential from the public.

In a memo to faculty, all four officers of the Faculty Senate say they are "deeply disturbed" by Lewis and Moore's actions. They say the two trustees trying to influence an election and trade favors not only is in violation of UNC policy "but also of the minimal expected standards for ethical and responsible leadership."

The UNC Committee on University Governance meets at 1:00 p.m. in Chapel Hill, while a full UNC Board of Governor's meeting is set for Friday morning.