ECU expands travel restrictions to limit spread of COVID-19

East Carolina University has expanded its travel restrictions for students and faculty traveling to and from other countries to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to and from those nations.

The school has now restricted university-sponsored travel to CDC-designated Level 2 countries, which includes dozens of nations in Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas.

ECU sent the notice via email to students last night.

On the list of restricted nations are popular spring break destinations such as Mexico, as well as the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

WITN is monitoring updates on the restrictions.

On the memo, ECU states it "strongly requests that students, faculty and staff returning from areas with these designations self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to campus."