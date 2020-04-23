ECU economist sees hope in recent unemployment numbers

In the past five weeks, 26 million people filed for jobless benefits. That's about one in six U.S. workers. Over the past few weeks, jobless claims have been one way of measuring the economic effects of COVID-19.

Vidant Health Center announced furloughs, reduction in salaries, and shifts. Representative Perrin Jones said, "Well I think what we've seen locally at Vidant, what the unemployment numbers are showing is that at some point we have to figure out a way to restart out economy safely."

Jobless claim numbers are down to 4.4 million from 5.3 million the prior week.

Unemployment claim numbers remain high, but economist Jim Kleckley said, while it's not a trend, lower numbers are hopeful. "There are still really high numbers, but they're not as terrible as it was last week, but how do you define something being terrible."

During a Thursday morning press conference, Brian Floyd said as the curve flattens, it's important we remain cautious. "There will be decisions made to help reopen the economy and help get businesses going and get back to work, but they will need to do that safely and we will monitor together what the impact of that is to make decisions about how long that could continue or should there be a change to that in the future," he said.

