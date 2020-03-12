ECU details changes due to coronavirus

ECU students and leaders are reacting to the changes ahead this semester due to coronavirus.

ECU's classes will go completely online by Monday, March 23rd and spring break will also be extended through Friday, March 20th.

This comes after several other universities in the country have also switched to online classes.

ECU's Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson, said this would be the best decision for the students' safety. "As we watch this thing march around the planet, you know we're ahead of that curve," he said.

However, students had concerns about those who did not have laptops to work on at home, software they use that may not be compatible with laptop computers, and professors who might not be ready for the change.

"A lot of people don't have access at home or you can't really go to public places as much anymore either," said one graduate student from ECU, Josh Vestal.

"To ask professors to change their curriculum in a matter of a week, to go online, that's gonna be tough," said another graduate student, Joel Cook. "A lot of people are gonna slide by in some classes they didn't think they were gonna slide by in."

"They may have to go library - we may have to help them find those resources in their local communities," Mitchelson said.

Others were concerned that online classes would not compare to the classroom experience. However, Mitchelson is confident that students will stay on track.

"I am a little worried about that, but we're gonna do the best we can possibly do for our students and I can guarantee you this, they'll make progress and they'll graduate on time," he said.

Faculty and staff are taking the extended spring break time to figure out how their classes, especially ones like labs that rely on hands-on experience, will be geared towards online.

As for now, the campus is open and operational. Students will also be able to return and stay in their dorms after spring break.

