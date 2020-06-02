ECU denounces student hate speech on social media

East Carolina University said it will investigate hate speech posted by students on social media.

Dr. Virginia Hardy, vice chancellor for student affairs, said it is a violation of the university's Student Code of Conduct for students to post "racists, divisive language" on social media.

Hardy said they are aware that a few students used hateful language on the internet.

"It doesn't matter if it's one student or two – this is absolutely, unequivocally WRONG and our community will not tolerate it," Hardy said in a statement.

The vice chancellor said the students will be referred to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities. She said while federal law prohibits them from sharing the results, "do understand this will not be overlooked nor dismissed."

