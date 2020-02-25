ECU club brings Disney characters to life for child patients & siblings

A club at East Carolina University is allowing students to bring the magic of Disney to children going through difficult times.

It’s called “A Moment of Magic” club and members dress up as popular characters like Tinkerbell, Ariel, Tiana, and Cinderella.

Once they’ve made their transformation, they then head over to the James and Connie Maynard Chidren’s Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House in Greenville to brighten the days of families and children undergoing treatment.

"Being able for them to have that moment that they can actually be a kid,” says Bridget McLemore, A Moment of Magic President, “I feel like it gives them a little bit of, almost energy, to remember that they're still a kid."

And while the many have found that the children being treated appreciate the fun, it’s also their siblings who love the time spent with the characters.

“They're worried that their little brother might end up sicker than what he is,” says Janay Cousins whose son is in the hospital, “They can actually take their mind off of everything, and that's what staying a child can do. You know, instead of us as parents we stress. They don't need to be stressed like that."

“I just remember the look on the mother's face when her daughter smiled for the first time in a few days," recalls A Moment of Magic Vice President Caroline Cook.

