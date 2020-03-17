ECU closing most dorms next Wednesday

East Carolina University says it will shut down residence halls next Wednesday due to the coronavirus outbreak. One will remain open for those students who remain.

Spring break for the university was extended this week as ECU prepared to hold most classes online.

Students had been asked not to return to campus during this transition.

ECU says they will close the dorms at 3:00 p.m. on March 25th and that any students that remain will be consolidated into one residence hall.

The university said right now there are between 350 and 450 students living on campus.