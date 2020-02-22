ECU celebrates campus diversity with MADE event

A group of future ECU students had the opportunity Saturday to learn about the diverse options available to them when they arrive on campus.

Saturday was the Multicultural Appreciation Day Experience (MADE) at ECU.

A combination of students who have already been admitted, some waiting on an admission decision, and some still in high school were in attendance at the student center

They came to learn about the diverse environment ECU offers and the academic opportunities available to them.

Roughly fifty familes came out to attend break-out sessions learning about the application process, how to finance their college exerience, and learn about the different majors offered at the school.

One attendee says she appreciates what ECU is doing to be inclusive.

"Being Native American I am one of the very small. So basically giving us career options, of what we can do a four year plan and things like that. Giving us resources talking about turtoring and scholarships," said Wayland Chredsbury, a MADE attendee.

"I believe that ECU has rich history and it's important that we continue to diversify our institution and days like today allow students to better understand what ECU offers," added Tarrick Cox with ECU's Undergraduate Admissions department.

ECU offers MADE twice a year; one in the spring and the other in the fall.

