ECU cancels in-person graduation for May

East Carolina University has canceled this May's graduation ceremonies due to the coronavirus.

Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson says the May 8th commencement will move to a virtual event. Mitchelson said they are discussing in-person events for later this year.

"We know commencement weekend is important and you have had it marked on your calendar for a long time, but your education from ECU is more than just one day," said the interim chancellor.

ECU students begin online courses on Monday after spring break was extended this week because of the pandemic.

