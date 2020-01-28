ECU business expert delivers 2020 economic forecast

An ECU business expert says the local economic outlook for this year looks good again.

More than 270 business leaders gathered in Greenville Tuesday to hear Dr. Ric Niswander present his annual economic forecast.

Niswander says that unemployment numbers are a little higher in eastern North Carolina than the rest of the state, but still look good.

He says 2020 will likely be OK overall, but that there are some indications that manufacturing and the national gross domestic product could see a decline later in the year. He says that after a decade of economic growth there's the potential for things to slow down in 2021.

Niswander says, "I think things are going to be OK, but we need to be cautious. This expansion is the longest ever in the history of the U.S. and at some point that's going to come to an end."

This the 11th year that Niswander has prepared an economic outlook for the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce.

