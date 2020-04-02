ECU Wi-Fi for college and K-12 students near campus

As schools were forced to close and transition online, there is a concern for some students, who may not have internet access.

East Carolina University leaders are hoping to provide all students near the university with Wi-Fi so they can complete their courses.

The university has several locations where students from ECU and students from kindergarten to 12th grade can access the internet.

The network is called "ECU Community Wi-Fi" and it should be accessible near any ECU building.

Some locations have better Wi-Fi service than others, but there are several locations.

For example, you can access the Wi-Fi in the parking lots around Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, the ECU Mall, Wright Plaza, and the parking lot between the Student Rec Center and Greene hall.

The password for the Wi-Fi is "Pirates2020".