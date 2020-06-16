ECU Swimming and Diving campaign donating to Special Olympic Swim Team

The Save ECU Swimming and Diving campaign is donating money to the Special Olympic Swim Team in Pitt County.

The alumni group that is in charge of the campaign has decided that no matter the outcome of donations they receive, they are going to be donating a portion of proceeds to the Special Olympic Swim Team.

Kate Moore is the Associate Swim Coach at ECU and said, “The Special Olympic team has been an organization very near and dear to our hearts as we worked with them yearly.”

Due to COVID-19, this is the first time since that the ECU Swim and Dive havent worked with them.

“I hope this will be able to be a resource for them. They can use this for anything like equipment and as far as our swimmers, they are going to be happy to know that a good portion is going to the Special Olympic Team,” Moore said.

Save ECU Swimming and Diving has raised more than half a million dollars in pledges, more than $12,000 in donations on their Go Fund Me page and they plan on donating $1,000 to the Special Olympic Swim Team.