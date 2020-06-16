Advertisement

ECU Swimming and Diving campaign donating to Special Olympic Swim Team

(WITN)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Save ECU Swimming and Diving campaign is donating money to the Special Olympic Swim Team in Pitt County.

The alumni group that is in charge of the campaign has decided that no matter the outcome of donations they receive, they are going to be donating a portion of proceeds to the Special Olympic Swim Team.

Kate Moore is the Associate Swim Coach at ECU and said, “The Special Olympic team has been an organization very near and dear to our hearts as we worked with them yearly.”

Due to COVID-19, this is the first time since that the ECU Swim and Dive havent worked with them.

“I hope this will be able to be a resource for them. They can use this for anything like equipment and as far as our swimmers, they are going to be happy to know that a good portion is going to the Special Olympic Team,” Moore said.

Save ECU Swimming and Diving has raised more than half a million dollars in pledges, more than $12,000 in donations on their Go Fund Me page and they plan on donating $1,000 to the Special Olympic Swim Team.

Latest News

News

Target announces Juneteenth as a company holiday

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Juneteenth becomes Target holiday

News

Confederate statue removal soon after Monday night vote

Updated: 1 hours ago
The statue in front of the Pitt Co. Courthouse will be removed in a matter of weeks.

News

Ambulance involved in Greenville crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
The crash happened at Fifth & Pitt streets, just down from the main fire station.

News

Winston-Salem backs off shifting money from police budget

Updated: 3 hours ago
Winston-Salem has backed off a plan that would have shifted $1 million away from the police department and toward anti-poverty efforts.

Latest News

News

Deputies investigating Pitt County fatal fire

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Deputies are investigating a house fire that killed one person in Pitt County.

News

Deputies investigating Pitt County fatal fire

Updated: 8 hours ago
Deputies are investigating a house fire that killed one person in Pitt County.

National

Shake Shack ‘horrified’ NYC officers’ drinks may have had bleach

Updated: 11 hours ago
New York City police have determined there was no criminality by Shake Shack employees after three officers drank milkshakes believed to be contaminated with bleach.

News

Weather Authority Forecast for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

News

Aquariums offering virtual summer camp programs

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
For the first time ever, the four aquariums on the N.C. coast are hosting a virtual summer camp.

State

Teacher bonus bill penned by Republicans clears state senate

Updated: 14 hours ago
North Carolina public school teachers would get $350 bonuses and potentially more one-time income in a Republican measure approved by the state Senate.